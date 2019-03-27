Greetings and grievances for Asaduddin in Nampally

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was a humid Tuesday afternoon. Roughly 70 AIMIM workers waited for their chief Asaduddin Owaisi to arrive in his Ford Endeavour through the main Dargah Road, near the Dargah Yousufain Sharifan in Nampally. As they looked towards incoming traffic from the Nampally Cross Road presuming him to come from there, Owaisi arrived fashionably one-and-a-half-hour late riding pillion on a motorcycle through a bylane behind the Dargah.

Owaisi alighted and was bombarded with his followers amid slogans crying grandiose of the Hyderabad MP. He courteously stooped his tall figure to accommodate a follower who garlanded him with roses. A party official took it off him within seconds and hurried behind his chief who had already left for the dinghy bylanes of Goshamahal to urge residents to vote for him.

“I am Asaduddin Owaisi, your MP. Please vote for AIMIM on April 11,” While most residents peered from their doors and greeted Owaisi, there were also a few who knew this was their time to relay their grievances to the chief.

“There is lack of proper water supply over here,” said a resident to Owaisi. The Hyderabad MP consulted with Rahmath Ali Baig, an AIMIM senior who contested from the Rajendranagar Assembly constituency and lost. Owaisi then promised he would take up the issue after polls. It is important to note that Goshamahal Assembly constituency comes under the administration of BJP MLA T Raja Singh. The AIMIM chief has repeatedly accused him of neglecting issues.

The foot-rally route ended on main road connecting the party’s headquarters Darussalam, and Owaisi left as swiftly and quietly as he entered.