Lok Sabha Polls: Modi, Shah, Pinarayi, Siddhu, Brinda among star campaigners for Telangana

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The three national parties—BJP, Congress and CPM—have submitted letters with a list of 40 star campaigners to the office of Telangana’s Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar requesting him to issue passes for them. This comes after a full-fledged poll campaigning is expected to begin in the next two days following the date publishing the final list on March 28 (also the last date for withdrawing nominations).

For the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah and others including Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitely, Sushma Swaraj, Smrita Irani, Nirmala Sitraman, Suresh Prabhu, Yogi Adityanath Das, Uma Bharathi, Mukthar Abbas Naqvi, Hema Malini will campaign in the State. For the Congress, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ashok Chavan, Meira Kumar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Navjot Singh Siddhu, and also actress Khusboo, Vijayashanthi, Nagma, Mohd Azharuddin will campaign across the State.

Meanwhile, the CPM’s 40 star campaigners included General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, party’s polit-buro members Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat, Pinarayi Vijayan and also Prof M Kodandaram, while BSP President Mayawati, National General Secretary and MP, Satish Chandra Mishra and others will be the star campaigners for the BSP.