Pharma graduate only woman against Kavitha

Yellala Rajitha is a 30-year-old farmers from Antargam village.

Published: 27th March 2019 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When one says the word ‘farmer’, the image that is conjured in one’s mind is rarely of a woman. Woman farmers rarely get any attention, more so in the political domain. But there are exceptions, albeit a few.

Yellala Rajitha is a 30-year-old farmers from Antargam village. She is one only woman other than incumbent MP Kalvakuntla Kavtiha, according to data available in the Telangana CEO website, to be in the running for Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency.

A B-Pharma graduate from Hyderabad, Rajitha has filed her nomination as part of the ‘mass nomination’ movement against the TRS government.

“We are fed up. We spend at least `50,000 to grow turmeric on out five acres of land. But what do we get in return? As low as `16,000. It is just unfair,” says Rajitha.

Rajitha believes that this the best opportunity for the farmers’ to see that the ‘insensitive’ government actually listens to them and takes them seriously.

The 30-year-old is also upset about the fact that despite being educated in a professional course, she failed to bag a job.

On being the only women farmer to have raised the issue, Rajitha says this was the only use she could find of her education. “Women farmers want to raise their voice, however they are in their homes and reluctant to come out and speak. Since I have had some exposure I could do it,” she added.

