Probe ordered against TRS MLA Gadari Kishore’s ‘sword dance’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A short video of TRS MLA from Thungaturthi, Gadari Kishore performing stunts with a ‘sword’ went viral on social media platforms on Tuesday. Kishore performed the act in a rally organized on Monday, in support of TRS’ Bhuvanagiri MP candidate Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud, who was on his way to filing nomination papers for the upcoming general elections.

According to Election Commission guidelines, usage of any sharp objects in rallies is strictly prohibited.

However, when contacted, the MLA denied usage of a real sword and said that he had used a toy sword, that he borrowed from some folk artists part of the rally.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“We are looking into the matter and have also asked the police to inquire into it”, said Yadadri collector Anita Ramachandran.

When contacted, Gadari Kishore, a two-term MLA said that when the rally stopped, party activists requested him to join them for a dance and while dancing, one of the folk artists gave him their toy sword.