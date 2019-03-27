Revanth and TRS caught in a selfie battle

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency is now the venue for a rather intense battle of selfies between leaders from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Congress. Revanth Reddy, the TPCC working president and Congress candidate from Malkajgiri, is giving voters a chance to click a selfie with him while campaigning.

On the other hand, TRS members are putting up banner stands with pictures of Revanth Reddy, edited to appear as if he is behind bars, with the words ‘Photo with Khaidi’ on them.

(Left) Banner stands set up by TRS, with pictures of Congress candidate from Malkajgiri, Revanth Reddy, edited to appear as if he is behind bars. Elsewhere, Reddy clicks selfies with voters in his constituency on Tuesday (Photo | Express)

Voters are being encouraged to take selfies with these posters in the background. These posters are a reference to Reddy’s involvement in the infamous cash-for-vote case from 2015, wherein he has been accused of bribing an MLA to vote for the TDP candidate in MLC elections. Reddy was in TDP back then.

Outsider tries to claw his way inside

The former Kodangal MLA has been labelled by some local Congress leaders as an ‘outsider’ as a guerilla tactic to face him in the forthcoming polls.

In an attempt to counter these claims, Reddy has begun talking about ‘burning’ topics for the locals.

On Tuesday, he spoke on two topics - closure of certain roads by the Local Military Authority and the Telangana State government’s plans to construct a new Secretariat at Bison Polo grounds.