Home States Telangana

‘Tell your MPs to strengthen public education’

Published: 27th March 2019 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that no MP from the State has raised the issue of regulation of private and corporate educational institutions in the last five years, the Telangana Save Education Committee (TSEC) has written an open letter urging voters to pressurise candidates contesting  Lok Sabha elections to give in black and white that they would strengthen public education and strictly monitor and regulate private and corporate educational institutions if they want their votes.

Alleging that the governments at both Centre and State were giving step-motherly treatment to public education sector, the TSEC has also flayed the government for pushing for  privatisation and saffronisation of education.

Calling it the “criminal negligence of Central and state government’,  Prof K Laxminarayana, organising secretary of TSEC,  said here on Tuesday that while Narendra Modi government had allocated 6.5 per cent of budget to education in 2014-15 but drastically reduced to 3.3 per cent in 2019-20, the State which allotted 10.89 per cent of its budget in 2014-15, gave only 6.7 per cent in the last budget.

“This has led to the closure of almost two lakh educational institutions every year,” Laxminarayana said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp