‘Tell your MPs to strengthen public education’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that no MP from the State has raised the issue of regulation of private and corporate educational institutions in the last five years, the Telangana Save Education Committee (TSEC) has written an open letter urging voters to pressurise candidates contesting Lok Sabha elections to give in black and white that they would strengthen public education and strictly monitor and regulate private and corporate educational institutions if they want their votes.

Alleging that the governments at both Centre and State were giving step-motherly treatment to public education sector, the TSEC has also flayed the government for pushing for privatisation and saffronisation of education.

Calling it the “criminal negligence of Central and state government’, Prof K Laxminarayana, organising secretary of TSEC, said here on Tuesday that while Narendra Modi government had allocated 6.5 per cent of budget to education in 2014-15 but drastically reduced to 3.3 per cent in 2019-20, the State which allotted 10.89 per cent of its budget in 2014-15, gave only 6.7 per cent in the last budget.

“This has led to the closure of almost two lakh educational institutions every year,” Laxminarayana said.