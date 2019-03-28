1.80 lakh staff get poll duty orders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the run up to the Lok Sabha elections, election duty orders have been issued to around 1.8 lakh employees as presiding officers, assistant presiding officers, micro observers and other duties.

In addition to this it is estimated that another 1 lakh or more employees will be involved in various other poll related duties including those of web casters, videographers, drivers, cleaners etc. Special efforts are being made to ensure that all these people are able to vote and participate in the election.

While all employees on election duty were issued postal ballots in the Telangana Assembly elections, it is expected that a majority of people on election duty will be able to cast their votes using Election Duty Certificates (EDC) this time.

How EDC works

EDCs are issued to people who are voters of same constituency where they are also on election duty