503 valid nominations for Lok Sabha polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Of the total 646 nominations, a total of 143 nominations were rejected and 503 nominations were found to be valid by the Returning Officers for 17 LS constituencies.

The scrutiny of nominations taken up on Tuesday morning went on up to the early morning of Wednesday. Now that the process of scrutiny of nomination is completed, the last date for withdrawal of candidature is Thursday (March 28). The Lok Sabha elections will be held across the State on April 11 and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

More than one Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) have to be used if more than 16 candidates are in the fray. For Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, there are plans to print ballot papers as there are more than 96 candidates in the fray for contesting. Old M2 version of EVMs has been allotted to Nizamabad Lok Sabha, where not more than six EVMs can be used. Each EVM accommodates 16 candidates which includes (NOTA).