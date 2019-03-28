Home States Telangana

503 valid nominations for Lok Sabha polls

Of the total 646 nominations, a total of 143 nominations were rejected and 503 nominations were found to be valid by the Returning Officers for 17 LS constituencies.

Published: 28th March 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Poll, Vote, Lok Sabha

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Of the total 646 nominations, a total of 143 nominations were rejected and 503 nominations were found to be valid by the Returning Officers for 17 LS constituencies.

The scrutiny of nominations taken up on Tuesday morning went on up to the early morning of Wednesday. Now that the process of scrutiny of nomination is completed, the last date for withdrawal of candidature is Thursday (March 28). The Lok Sabha elections will be held across the State on April 11 and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

More than one Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) have to be used if more than 16 candidates are in the fray. For Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, there are plans to print ballot papers as there are more than 96 candidates in the fray for contesting. Old M2 version of  EVMs has been allotted to Nizamabad Lok Sabha, where not more than six EVMs can be used. Each EVM accommodates 16 candidates which includes (NOTA).

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Polls Lok Sabha Elections NOTA EVM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp