Distribution of EPICs, voter slips begins

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Distribution of Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPICs), photo voter slips, and voters’ guides has started in the state and will go on in full swing at all Assembly constituencies from Thursday. Booth-level officers will travel from house to house distributing these documents.Voters will have to show their EPICs while voting in the Lok Sabha elections - to be held on April 11 - as the Election Commission earlier issued an order saying that photo voter slips would not serve as standalone identification documents.