MLAs being bought like cattle: Senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury

Speaking in Palair Assembly segment on Wednesday, Chowdhury said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was acting devoid of moral values.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM/HYDERABAD: Congress leader and the party’s candidate from Khammam Lok Sabha constituency, Renuka Chowdhury, on Wednesday claimed that TRS government was not interested in purchasing cotton from farmers. But it is ready to purchase Opposition MLAs, she said.

Speaking in Palair Assembly segment on Wednesday, Chowdhury said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was acting devoid of moral values. “It is pitiful that MLAs are being purchased like cattle. In the name of Operation Akarsh, KCR is encouraging defections, which is a violation of rules,” she remarked.

Affidavit details

The former Union minister, in her affidavit submitted while filing her nominations, has specified her assets from all income sources to be more than Rs 113 crore. The senior Congress leader even has a criminal case lodged against her.

Chowdhury listed her personal assets, in the form of movable and immovable assets at Rs 38 crore with no liabilities. However, it is the assets of her husband Sreedhar Reddy that are worth over Rs 75 crore. Chowdhury’s income is mostly from dividends through Oxeeco Technologies Private Limited, a company in which she has 13.66 per cent. Chowdhury and her husband jointly own another 62.8 per cent of the shares.

