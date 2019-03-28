Police book 248 poll code violation cases

HYDERABAD: In view of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, the State police have intensified their checks across the state. A total of 251 cases including 248 poll code violation cases were registered in the State. A case of SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act, and two FIRS were registered in the State till March 26.
According to police, till March 26, 38 weapons were deposited, 548 persons were bound over before the police in connection with 181 cases registered in different districts in the State.Police have executed 274 non-bailable warrants on March 26 and a total of 3,158 NBS were executed across the State.
