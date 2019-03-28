Sixty five per cent of Telangana wants better jobs but government failed to oblige’

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For people of Telangana across the 17 Parliamentary constituencies, better employment opportunities were heralded by majority citizens as the priority issue that needed to be addressed, a recent survey said. However, when it comes to the performance of the government on such key issues, the survey rated it as “below average”.

The survey titled, ‘All India Survey on Governance Issues and Voting Behaviour, 2018’ by the Association of Democratic Reforms, found that 65.99 per cent of respondents from Telangana wanted better employment opportunities. However, when it came to the government’s performance regarding the same, the survey rated it as 1.95 on a scale of 5.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Other States where majority respondents voiced out their want for better employment were Mizoram, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh. It is important to note that as part of the survey, 2.37 lakh interviews were conducted across 534 Lok Sabha constituencies before coming to the conclusion. “Due to limitations of time, budget and logistics, we were able to cover around 534 of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies,” the report said.

A deeper look into an average Telangana electoral issues show that in rural areas 45 per cent of people were demanding ‘higher price realisation for farm products’ and 44 per cent were demanding agricultural subsidies for seeds/fertilisers. Similarly in urban areas, 50 per cent of respondents wanted the MPs to work towards lowering noise pollution and providing better roads.

It is also important to note that when it came to addressing the issues of each constituency, the government’s performance scored on a scale of 5 fell well way below the average score of 3. For instance, Hyderabad constituency where mining was flagged as a major issue by 42 per cent, the survey found that government’s score was 2.21.

In Nizamabad, where turmeric and red jowar farmers have filed nominations in a show of protest, the performance score of the government for issues such as ‘higher price realisation for farm products’ stood at 1.82 and 1.80 respectively out of 5.