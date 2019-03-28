Home States Telangana

South Central Railway GM inspects new MMTS rakes at EMU

Officials briefed him on expansion of shed for complete overhauling and testing of electrical equipment in shed.

South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya inspecting new MMTS rakes at EMU Car Shed at Moula Ali in Hyderabad on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: General manager of the South Central Railway Gajanan Mallya inspected the MMTS rakes at Electrical Multiple Unit (EMU) Car Shed in Moula Ali and Alwal railway stations while reviewing the progress of MMTS Phase-II works on Wednesday.

He inspected the new MMTS trains recently supplied by Integral Coach Factory, Perambur. He was accompanied by SCR principal chief mechanical engineer Arjun Mundiya and SCR Divisional Railway Manager, Hyderabad Division Arun Kumar Jain and other officials.

The General Manager visited the Periodical Overhauling (POH) shed which undertakes repairs/POH schedules of MMTS rakes. He enquired about various activities planned for upgradation of technology in maintenance of MMTS trains.

Officials briefed him on the expansion of shed for complete overhauling and testing of electrical equipment in the shed.

EMU MMTS SCR

