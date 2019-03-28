Home States Telangana

Telangana role model in amenities for Persons with Disabilities: CEO

The need to engage more PwDs and increase the number mapped to the polling stations was discussed.

Published: 28th March 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AMRAPALI Kata, Joint Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana, said that the State has become a role model for others in terms of providing necessary amenities for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in the electoral process.

The CEO office held an interactive session with persons with disabilities, representatives of NGOs working for PwDs at the Secretariat here on Wednesday. Amrapali Kata, Ravi Kiran and Director, Welfare and Disabled, Shailaja participated in the interactive session.

Amrapali Kata urged participants to offer their suggestions on the initiatives implemented in the Assembly elections to help them take steps that would help PwDs exercise their franchise with ease. The need to engage more PwDs and increase the number mapped to the polling stations was discussed.

