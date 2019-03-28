Home States Telangana

Will win with two lakh majority, says TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy

A few days ago, the Congress surprised many when it announced that its candidate for Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat will be TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Published: 28th March 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

N Uttam Kumar Reddy

N Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo | PTI)

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

NALGONDA: A few days ago, the Congress surprised many when it announced that its candidate for Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat will be TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy. The sitting MLA has been entrusted with the job of reviving his party’s faltering fortunes. Reddy tells Express why he expects to win Nalgonda over TRS’ Vemireddy Narasimha Reddy with at least a 2 lakh victory margin and more...

Six out of seven Assembly segments within Nalgonda are currently represented by TRS MLAs. How can you possibly win?

These elections are between Rahul Gandhi and (Prime Minister) Modi, not between (Chief Minister) KCR and Congress. People are vexed with Modi’s anti-people policies and want Congress at the Centre. Also, the fight for Nalgonda is between a soldier and a land-grabber (Vemireddy Narasimha Reddy); I will win with a margin of at least 2 lakh votes.  

Why do you think TRS-backed candidates lost in the MLC elections?
Ballot papers were used in the MLC elections, as opposed to EVMs. This is why we have been expressing our reservations about EVMs. If polls are free and fair, Congress can win a majority. Of course, teachers and graduates are unhappy with the TRS government as well.

So how exactly do you think TRS won the Assembly polls?
By distributing money and liquor to voters.

Your comment on several Congress MLAs defecting to TRS and other parties.
These leaders enjoyed plum positions within the Congress. Now that Congress is in trouble, they simply decided to join the ruling party.

Why do you think the TRS party and the CM are encouraging defections?
The TRS leadership expects a threat from Harish Rao. The ruling party knows it doesn’t have enough MLAs in the House in case Harish rebels. This is why they are doing this.

Senior TRS leaders have been making statements that Congress headquarters will close down soon.
Never. The party will be revitalised this LS election.​

How many seats do you expect in Telangana?
At least 10 to 12 seats. 

Do reports say the Komatireddy brothers oppose your leadership?
Untrue. We are all working together for the party.

TRS leader and minister Jagadish Reddy demands that you resign as MLA before contesting. What do you have to say to this?
So many MLAs from other parties have joined TRS. Why haven’t they resigned yet? Why doesn’t Jagadish Reddy demand their resignations?

