You can’t even pluck a blade of grass in Delhi: Telangana BJP chief to K Chandrasekhar Rao

The BJP leader took more potshots at KCR for his ambition of calling the shots in New Delhi.

Published: 28th March 2019 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president K Laxman at a meeting in Hyderabad | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The results of the MLC elections gave enough ammunition to Opposition parties. On Wednesday, BJP State unit president K Laxman spared no words criticising Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, terming the results as a ‘tight slap’.

On Tuesday, TRS received a setback as all three candidates it had backed in the elections lost the elections. The senior leader recalled previous statements by KCR when he claimed to have the support of both graduates and teachers. “You (KCR) said your government has the support of government employees, teachers and graduates but all of them voted against you,” asked Laxman.

The BJP leader took more potshots at KCR for his ambition of calling the shots in New Delhi. “Dilli lo gaddi kuda peekalevu (You cannot even pluck a blade of grass in New Delhi). You are not even contesting in the elections, how will you become Prime Minister,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP general secretary tweeted about the allegations of him running a job racket. He said that the allegations were false and that he had asked his lawyers to clear his name soon.

