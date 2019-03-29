Allotting symbols and ballot-paper making from today in Nalagonda

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The last time ballot papers were used was in 1996 — when 480 candidates contested LS polls from Nalgonda, and the papers had to be printed like a booklet. Work is now set to begin to prepare ballot papers for the elections in Nizamabad, where 185 candidates are in the fray.

The district election officer and returning officer will make the ballot papers, giving priority to candidates of recognised national and state parties. “There will be no problem in allotting symbols, as there are enough. The exercise will begin tomorrow,” Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar said on Thursday. However, he didn’t say by when ballot papers would be ready.

Once the size and design of the ballot papers are decided, it would be referred to the EC, and then given for printing. To accommodate the 185 polling agents, shamianas would be put up at polling booths.

‘Won’t leave scope for mistakes’

Adequate measures would be taken, as candidates’ and party, names must be put in order without giving any scope for mismanagement. Any mistake could lead to the election being cancelled, CEO Rajat Kumar pointed out. Based on the size of the ballot paper, the ballot boxes will be finalised, the chief electoral officer said, adding that these boxes would have to be of uniform size. The chief electoral officer would have to review the availability of ballot boxes and assess if they need to manufactured or sourced from other states. Besides this, to accommodate the 185 polling agents, shamianas would be put up at polling booths, Kumar said. He, however, did not clarify if the elections in Nizamabad would even be held on April 11 in the first place.