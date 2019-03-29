Crorepati netas to battle it out this Lok Sabha polls

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

The super-rich are battling it out this poll season in the state. A majority of the candidates from dominant political parties - TRS, Congress and BJP - have fielded those who have a high net worth. From businessmen to advocates, and even agriculturalists, the list has many concentrated in such professions. Express takes a look at the profiles of 51 candidates contesting in the polls as per the affidavits submitted to the ECI. At least 43 of the 51 have assets from all income sources valued more than Rs 1 crore.