Home States Telangana

Lok Sabha elections: PM Narendra Modi to speak at Mahbubnagar today

It would also be interesting to see how Modi would react to CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s criticism that he is a “better Hindu” than the former.

Published: 29th March 2019 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a public meeting in Mahbubnagar on Friday. After the drubbing the BJP received in the Assembly elections a few months, supporters of the party believe Modi’s visit could do the trick for them.

Seeking re-election for the second time, Modi is expected to influence voters by highlighting how various schemes and proposals forwarded by the State government were accepted in “record” time by various ministries of the Central government. It would also be interesting to see how Modi would react to CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s criticism that he is a “better Hindu” than the former. In recent meetings, KCR was critical of Modi and his policies and questioned his party’s “Hindutva” model.

ALSO READ | Narendra Modi to address rally in Kurnool today, Yogi to visit Andhra on April 5

“He will talk about cooperative governance that led to several proposals from the TRS government signed in record time. He will also speak about the TRS government’s failures,” said Krishna Sagar Rao, BJP spokesperson. The BJP is expecting all its 17 candidates in the State to share the stage with Modi at Mahabubnagar. It will be second high-profile meeting by a BJP leader after party national president Amit Shah launched its Lok Sabha campaign at Nizamabad a few days ago.

Mahbubnagar, particularly, is a significant seat for the BJP. Even during the recent Assembly elections, both Shah and Modi campaigned extensively in the region.

“Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Medak and Secunderabad are critical constituencies for us. We have won seats from those segments in the ‘90s,” Rao observed. Of course, this doesn’t mean that other constituencies are any less important to us, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Narendra Modi BJP Lok Sabha Elections KCR K Chandrasekhar Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp