Lok Sabha elections: PM Narendra Modi to speak at Mahbubnagar today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a public meeting in Mahbubnagar on Friday. After the drubbing the BJP received in the Assembly elections a few months, supporters of the party believe Modi’s visit could do the trick for them.

Seeking re-election for the second time, Modi is expected to influence voters by highlighting how various schemes and proposals forwarded by the State government were accepted in “record” time by various ministries of the Central government. It would also be interesting to see how Modi would react to CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s criticism that he is a “better Hindu” than the former. In recent meetings, KCR was critical of Modi and his policies and questioned his party’s “Hindutva” model.

“He will talk about cooperative governance that led to several proposals from the TRS government signed in record time. He will also speak about the TRS government’s failures,” said Krishna Sagar Rao, BJP spokesperson. The BJP is expecting all its 17 candidates in the State to share the stage with Modi at Mahabubnagar. It will be second high-profile meeting by a BJP leader after party national president Amit Shah launched its Lok Sabha campaign at Nizamabad a few days ago.

Mahbubnagar, particularly, is a significant seat for the BJP. Even during the recent Assembly elections, both Shah and Modi campaigned extensively in the region.

“Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Medak and Secunderabad are critical constituencies for us. We have won seats from those segments in the ‘90s,” Rao observed. Of course, this doesn’t mean that other constituencies are any less important to us, he added.