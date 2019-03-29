Home States Telangana

More 10000 EVMs needed at five constituencies in Telangana

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has issued instructions to prohibit the misuse of SMSs during campaigns by political parties.

Published: 29th March 2019 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

EVM voting

Electronic Voting Machines inside a polling station. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 10,000 balloting unites (EVMs) will be required at five Lok Sabha constituencies in the State due to more than 16 candidates being in the fray here. The said constituencies are Peddapalli SC (17), Secunderabad (23), Chevelle (23), Nalgonda (27) and Khammam (23).

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar on Thursday told Express that they had adequate number of EVMs with around 20 per cent of them set aside as spares. “There will not be any shortage of balloting units as have sufficient stock in store,” said Kumar.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has issued instructions to prohibit the misuse of SMSs during campaigns by political parties. State police and the CEO’s office have established a phone number (9490617523) on which citizens can complain against objectionable messages received by them.

TAGS
CEO Rajat Kumar Lok Sabha Elections EVMs

