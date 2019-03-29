Home States Telangana

Not right time for court to interfere: HC to petitioners

On the other hand, the counsel for ECI submitted that courts cannot interfere in matters relating to elections after issuance of notification for conduct of Parliament elections.

Published: 29th March 2019 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Thursday, while refusing to interfere in petitions filed regarding the rejection of nomination papers for Lok Sabha election, granted liberty to the petitioners to file election petition on their grievance after completion of election process in the State. The bench was disposing of petitions filed in the form of lunch motion by J Naresh and four others, challenging rejection of their nomination papers by the concerned returning officers at Peddapalli and Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituencies.

Petitioners’ counsel Kalvala Sanjeev told the court that the petitioners’ nomination papers were rejected by the returning officers on ‘trivial grounds’ such as use of whitener, variation in signatures, non-mention of EPIC card number and so on. He urged the court to declare the action of the returning officer as illegal, to set aside the same and to take action against the concerned returning officers who were accepting nomination papers ‘as per their discretion’.

On the other hand, the counsel for ECI submitted that courts cannot interfere in matters relating to elections after issuance of notification for conduct of Parliament elections. In fact, the petitioners have an alternative remedy by filing an election petition on their grievance instead of filing the present cases, the counsel added.

After hearing both sides, the bench said that it was not the right time for the courts to interfere in the matters relating to elections. Citing the Supreme Court guidelines and the rules of the Representation of People’s Act, the bench said that their hands were tied up not to interfere in the election process once the notification was issued.  If the petitioners feel that the rejection of their nomination papers was illegal they can file election petition after  the polls, the bench noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court Lok Sabha election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp