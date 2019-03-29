Home States Telangana

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury's car searched in Khammam

The former Union minister later attacked the TRS government for not assigning any security personnel to her.

KHAMMAM: Two Town police on Thursday conducted a surprise check on a car belonging to Renuka Chowdhury, the Congress candidate from Khammam Lok Sabha constituency. The car was at the party’s camp office when the police searched it.

Condemning the police’s act, Chowdhury said it was ridiculous how ruling party leaders were resorting to pressure-tactics in an attempt to scare her. “I have done nothing wrong or illegal. Anyway, I don’t care if the police check my car or even confiscate it. I can drive a scooter and travel in autos to reach the people,” she said.

The former Union minister later attacked the TRS government for not assigning any security personnel to her. However, she added, she didn’t need security as the ‘people of Khammam would keep her safe’.

