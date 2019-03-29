Home States Telangana

Turmeric movement leader K Narasimha Naidu joins TRS amid protest farmers' protest

Turmeric farmers who took inspiration from him have filed 178 nominations in protest against the delay in sanction of minimum support price. Naidu had lobbied with the centre for their cause.

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: K Narasimha Naidu, who led turmeric movement in Nizamabad district ahead of 2014 general elections, has been with TRS for a while now. But turmeric farmers who took inspiration from him have filed 178 nominations (excluding candidates of mainstream parties and Independents) in protest against the delay in sanction of minimum support price (MSP) and setting up of a Turmeric Board.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Naidu began the turmeric movement in 2006 along with Telangana struggle. Naidu lobbied with the centre for the turmeric farmers’ cause and published statistical data to explain the issue in detail. In a few years, Naidu was known as the man to meet for reporters looking to understand the issue in detail.  In the 2014 general elections, Naidu called on farmers to file mass nominations.  Along with Naidu, around 27 farmers filed their nominations of which 10 nominations were rejected while four others were withdrawn. Rest of the farmers continued in the fray but failed to affect the outcome of the election. Later, Naidu joined the TRS. He is now a staunch supporter of Nizamabad MP K Kavitha.

Naidu says Kavitha has visited several villages and met turmeric farmers in Balkonda Assembly segment. “She received a good response. Some farmers from Mupkal village filed nominations but they later declared their support for her anyway,” he says.

