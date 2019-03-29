V Hanumantha Rao requests CEC to stop release of biopic on K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao requested Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora to stop the release of film “Udyama Simham”, which is scheduled to be released on March 29.In a letter to Arora on Thursday, Hanumantha Rao said Udyama Simham was a biopic of the current State Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and it is based on the Telangana movement.

“Release of the film before elections would influence voters and it would benefit the ruling party. Since elections are scheduled on April 11 in Telangana, I think the release of this movie is a violation of the model code of conduct. There is already a controversy going on regarding the film Lakshmi’s NTR and a petition in this regard has also been filed in the court. Udyama Simham should and can be released after the polls,” Hanumantha Rao told Arora.