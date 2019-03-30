281 poll code violations detected in Telangana so far

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Lok Sabha elections just around the corner, the Telangana Police Department had enforced inspections across the State and seized as much as Rs 12.15 crore of unaccounted cash in total from different places. On Friday alone, Rs 26.27 lakh was seized in cash by the police.

According to sources, the State police have registered as many as 285 election-related cases. Out of this, 281 cases are violations of the model code of conduct (MCC).

It is understood that the police department has registered 20 MCC violation cases from different locations on Friday alone.

According to information, 8,495 weapons were deposited before the police as per prior directions. The sleuths have also seized 17,958 litres of liquor

Rs 3.5 lakh seized

The Chikkadpally police have detained a car on Thursday night from Ashoknagar in which one Manjeet Singh was travelling. During checks, the police sleuths have found `3.5 lakh of unaccounted cash from him.