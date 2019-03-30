Home States Telangana

Lok Sabha polls: 443 netas in fray in Telangana, but only 21 women!

In fact, there is not even a single woman contesting this elections from as many as four Lok Sabha constituencies, namely Karimnagar, Medak, Hyderabad and Bhongir.

Published: 30th March 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Poll, Vote, Lok Sabha

Image used for representational purpose only.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was only recently that the Telangana State Cabinet had come under a lot of criticism for its conspicuous lack of women. Automatically, one would expect that the State would do better with the Parliamentary elections that follow. But alas, the situation is hardly different. Of the total 443 candidates who are left in the fray across the 17 Lok Sabha Constituencies in Telangana, only 21 are women; a number that constitutes less than five per cent of the total.

In fact, there is not even a single woman contesting this election from as many as four Lok Sabha constituencies, namely Karimnagar, Medak, Hyderabad and Bhongir.

The TRS has fielded all of two women candidates. The first is K Kavitha, daughter of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao,  contesting from the Nizamabad constituency; and the second is Kavitha Maloth in Mahabubabad (ST). On the other hand, the Congress fares even worse with just a single woman candidate -- Renuka Chowdhury in Khammam.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also fielded just two women -- D K Aruna from Mahbubnagar and Sruthi Bangaru from Nagarkurnool.

Mahabubabad (ST) Lok Sabha constituency has the maximum number of women in the fray at three candidates. Two women each are contesting from Peddapalli, Chevella, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda and Warangal seats. Of the 185 candidates contesting from Nizamabad, only two are women. This include K Kavitha from the TRS and Y Rajitha who is an Independent.

7 independent candidates for the polls

As many as 7 independent candidates are in the fray. It can be seen that this number is two higher than the sum of candidates fielded by all three major parties

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana State Cabinet Lok Sabha polls Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp