DEOs asked to cooperate with LPG distributors

Published: 30th March 2019 08:22 AM

LPG cylinders

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In light of harassment being meted out by law enforcing agencies against LPG Distributors in the State for carrying cash from their daily sales, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer on Friday issued instructions to all District Election Officers, District Collectors in the State to cooperate with the distributors.

A few days ago, Telangana LPG Distributors Association met CEO Rajat Kumar and submitted a memorandum, requesting permission to carry cash from their daily sales from LPG godowns to LPG showrooms and showrooms to banks. TLDA President M Venkateshwar Rao told Express that there are about 700 LPG distributors operating in State.

LPG distributors

