TRS MPs will ensure KLIP gets national status: KT Rama Rao

Published: 30th March 2019 08:31 AM

TRS working president KT Rama Rao during a roadshow in Karimnagar on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Stating that the BJP government has been neglecting Telangana, TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that TRS MPs will work for the development of the State. Speaking a public meeting in Yellareddypet mandal on Friday, he said that the TRS MPs asked national status for Kaleshwaram project but the Centre had neglected their request.

If Telangana sends 16 TRS MPs to the Lok Sabha, they will ensure that the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) gets the national status, he said.

Rama Rao claimed that with 16 MPs TRS is going to play a crucial role at the Centre as there are reports that Congress and BJP will not get the required majority to form the government.

In the coming days, the regional parties will play a key role at the Centre. If Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal CM), Naveen Patnaik (Odisha CM), Akhilesh Yadav (ex-CM of Uttar Pradesh) and Y Jagan Mohan Reddy (YSRCP) can get a combined total of 170 seats,Federal Font play a crucial role, he said.
Speaking about incumbent and TRS candidate in Karimnagar,

B Vinod Kumar, Rama Rao said if he retains the LS seat it will be a boost to Telangana as he will lobby for the development of the State.

The Congress and BJP have been in power for about 71 years, but there have been no proper facilities in the country. After all these years, people are still demanding proper roads, drinking water and quality power supply. But in Telangana, the TRS government has ensured 24 hours power supply to the agriculture sector and drinking water to every house hold, he claimed.

Bhagiratha prayatnam

Rama Rao also said that the TRS supremo and CM K Chandrashekar Rao to fulfil the dreams of the people is bringing Godavari water from 100 kms through Kalesharam project
It is a “bhagiratha prayatnam (initiation)” for welfare of farmers and people, he said.  
He also claimed that within six months irrigation facility will be available for Sircilla Assembly constituency through Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.
Later, he participated in a road show in Karimnagar town.

