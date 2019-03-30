‘Why don’t you ask your mom to let you stay in her house’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over fall in moral values among the human beings, particularly the young couples towards their parents or in-laws, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Friday refused to stay the order of a single judge who earlier directed the Kukutpally Housing Board police to act on the complaint of an aged woman against her son and daughter-in-law and to restore possession of her property.

The bench of Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice T Amarnath Goud was dealing with an appeal filed by V Sashi Kiran and V Pushpalatha, son and daughter-in-law of 59-year-old V Siva Lakshmi, challenging an order of a single judge. The case of the Siva Lakshmi was that she owns a flat near Kukatpally and she was forcibly thrown out of her flat. Though complaints were made to the police in last November, the authorities concerned have failed to take any action.

When the appeal came up for hearing, the bench asked them as to why they (son and daughter-in-law) do not approach their mother (petitioner) and fall on her feet and request her to allow them to stay in her house instead of approaching the court. At one stage, the bench decided to impose a fine of `5 lakh on the appellants, but decided not to impose on humanitarian grounds.

The bench directed the concerned police to take steps to restore the subject property to the petitioner woman. The bench suggested the mother to file a contempt case if the police fail to comply with the court orders.