Home States Telangana

Woman aspirant’s plea for museum director’s post quashed

The board not only accepted the recommendation of the committee, but also directed that the post be re-advertised, the bench noted.

Published: 30th March 2019 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Refusing to consider the petitioner’s plea to declare the Revised Recruitment Rules 2014 as unconstitutional, a division bench of Telangana High Court has recently dismissed the petition filed by a woman aspirant for the post of director of Salar Jung museum. The bench made it clear that the constitutional validity of a provision of law can be challenged on three grounds, namely (i) lack of competency; (ii) violation of fundamental rights; or (iii) manifest arbitrariness of the law.

“Salar Jung Museum is world famous for its collection of painting and scriptures, porcelains and clocks, of manuscripts and curios. Needless to say, painting and scriptures periodically require chemical restorations. Therefore, if the Rules, 2014 make a person eligible, who has a degree in chemistry, it is not unreasonable. Moreover, the broad-basing of eligibility requirement cannot be held to be unreasonable by this Court. Therefore, the Rules, 2014 cannot be declared to be unconstitutional”, the bench observed.        

The bench was dismissing a petition filed by Dr J Kedareswari, presently working as a Keeper (education, publications, public relations) in the museum, seeking direction to the authorities concerned to have age relaxation under the amended rules and to consider her in the selection process for the said post.

Petitioner’s counsel J Sudheer contended that the eligibility and qualification requirements have been whittled down in the Rules 2014, hence the Recruitment Rules 2014 should be declared as unconstitutional. After hearing both sides, the bench found that the selection committee did not find any of the candidates suitable for the post. The board not only accepted the recommendation of the committee, but also directed that the post be re-advertised, the bench noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court Revised Recruitment Rules 2014

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp