Home States Telangana

Award-winning Telangana doctor dies in US road accident

The driver of the Volkswagen, Robert Velazco, who initiated the whole incident, was also killed in the crash.

Published: 31st March 2019 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A driver heading the wrong way on a State highway in Illinois, United States of America, set off a chain of crashes which killed an award-winning doctor from Telangana.

The incident, which happened on Thursday night, claimed the life of Vikarabad-resident Dr Arshad Mohammed, 32, a first year orthodontic resident at the University of Illinois at Chicago. In the accident another driver was killed and three others were injured.

According to local reports, the incident happened when a blue Volkswagen which was heading south on northbound lanes struck a black Honda -- the car that Mohammed was driving. Two other cars - a Ford box truck and silver Subaru - crashed subsequently.

The driver of the Volkswagen, Robert Velazco, who initiated the whole incident, was also killed in the crash. Local reports which cited court records said that Velazco was previously accused of speeding twice, once while driving under the influence of alcohol in 2006.

The University of Illinois’ at Chicago’s official website said that Mohammed had moved to the United States to pursue his Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) degree -- which he graduated from the same college in 2018. He had also received the American Institute of Orthodontics Award and Dr. Alan C. Peterson Scholarship Award for his excellence in the field.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Telangana doctor Telangana doctor accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp