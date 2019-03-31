Award-winning Telangana doctor dies in US road accident

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A driver heading the wrong way on a State highway in Illinois, United States of America, set off a chain of crashes which killed an award-winning doctor from Telangana.

The incident, which happened on Thursday night, claimed the life of Vikarabad-resident Dr Arshad Mohammed, 32, a first year orthodontic resident at the University of Illinois at Chicago. In the accident another driver was killed and three others were injured.

According to local reports, the incident happened when a blue Volkswagen which was heading south on northbound lanes struck a black Honda -- the car that Mohammed was driving. Two other cars - a Ford box truck and silver Subaru - crashed subsequently.

The driver of the Volkswagen, Robert Velazco, who initiated the whole incident, was also killed in the crash. Local reports which cited court records said that Velazco was previously accused of speeding twice, once while driving under the influence of alcohol in 2006.

The University of Illinois’ at Chicago’s official website said that Mohammed had moved to the United States to pursue his Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) degree -- which he graduated from the same college in 2018. He had also received the American Institute of Orthodontics Award and Dr. Alan C. Peterson Scholarship Award for his excellence in the field.