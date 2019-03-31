Home States Telangana

Construction of barrages, pump houses under Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme to be completed by summer

At a review on the progress of KLIS here on Saturday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed the officials to fill minor irrigation tanks in the first phase under the project.

KCR

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The construction of barrages and pump houses of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) would be completed this summer and the State government is all set to provide water to farmers from next Kharif season.

“Provide irrigation water to the maximum extent of arable lands. Prepare a plan for the same,” he told the officials and suggested to conduct a workshop for preparing plans to provide water to ayacut. Rao reviewed the progress of the construction of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages and pump houses of three barrages.

He also enquired about the progress of works of Anantagiri, Ranganayaka Sagar, Mallanna Sagar, Konda Pochamma, Gandhamall and Basvapur reservoirs. In the first phase of the project, Godavari water should be diverted to minor irrigation tanks and then to farm lands, Rao said.

