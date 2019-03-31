Home States Telangana

Candidates sell coconut water, play cricket to woo voters

At the moment, most candidates are racking their brains to come up with novel ideas to gain the confidence of their voters.

31st March 2019

An election officer puts indelible ink mark on the finger of a voter during the state Assembly elections in Bikaner. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With  the Lok Sabha elections just around the corner, the campaigns for candidates from across parties seem to be all about the theatrics. While a few prefer to make tea and clean streets to woo the voters, the others prefer to go the classic way by organising padayatras, runs and bike rallies.

At the moment, most candidates are racking their brains to come up with novel ideas to gain the confidence of their voters. TRS candidate Talasani Sai Kiran, along with his many young supporters, took out a padayatra across four Assembly constituencies under Secunderabad (Jubilee Hills, Sanath Nagar, Secunderabad, Musheerabad) on Saturday.

Congress’ Anjan Kumar Yadav conducted door-to-door campaigns for a rather personal touch. BJP’s Kishan Reddy also flagged off a run under the hashtag #RunForNation, #RunForModi at People’s Plaza.However, seems like Secunderabad’s Jana Sena candidate Shankar Goud has overtaken most of his opponents in this regard. The man was seen making tea for his voters, selling nariyal pani, sweeping roads and playing cricket, among other things.

