Congress in-charge for Nizamabad quits campaign in solidarity with ryots

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: In yet another blow to the Congress party, former minister and party veteran P Sudarshan Reddy has announced his decision to quit as the party’s campaign in-charge for Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency. The senior leader has already written a letter to AICC chief Rahul Gandhi in this regard. Sources claim that the decision was made in solidarity with the en masse nominations filed by farmers in Nizamabad, meant to highlight the crisis they are facing.

Many Congress leaders, however, believe that there is more to this than meets the eye. Reddy and a few others in the party are reported to be unhappy with the AICC for providing ticket to its secretary Madhu Yaskhi Goud, who had not even taken part in the party’s election campaign during the recent Assembly elections.

Speaking to Express, P Sudarshan Reddy explained his position. “The farmers have been going through a really bad phase. This is their way of directing attention to their issues and I support them,” he said, adding thathe was not willing to urge the farmers to vote for the Congress.