Home States Telangana

Congress in-charge for Nizamabad quits campaign in solidarity with ryots

Many Congress leaders, however, believe that there is more to this than meets the eye.

Published: 31st March 2019 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: In yet another blow to the Congress party, former minister and party veteran P Sudarshan Reddy has announced his decision to quit as the party’s campaign in-charge for Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency. The senior leader has already written a letter to AICC chief Rahul Gandhi in this regard. Sources claim that the decision was made in solidarity with the en masse nominations filed by farmers in Nizamabad, meant to highlight the crisis they are facing.

Many Congress leaders, however, believe that there is more to this than meets the eye. Reddy and a few others in the party are reported to be unhappy with the AICC for providing ticket to its secretary Madhu Yaskhi Goud, who had not even taken part in the party’s election campaign during the recent Assembly elections.

Speaking to Express, P Sudarshan Reddy explained his position. “The farmers have been going through a really bad phase. This is their way of directing attention to their issues and I support them,” he said, adding thathe was not willing to urge the farmers to vote for the Congress.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Nizamabad Parliamentary Rahul Gandhi AICC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp