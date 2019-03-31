Home States Telangana

Elect us and we’ll dictate terms to Centre, says KTR

The country needs leaders like TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who can give new direction to the country, Rama Rao asserted.

Published: 31st March 2019 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

KTR. Photo: KTR

By Express News Service

NARSAMPET/MULUGU/TANDUR : The TRS winning all 16 Parliamentary seats in Telangana is the need of the hour, party working president KT Rama Rao declared on Saturday, adding that the state would benefit only when TRS Members of Parliament (MPs) represent the state in Parliament.

“If you vote for Congress, (party chief) Rahul Gandhi will benefit. And if you vote for BJP, (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi will benefit. But if you vote for KCR, the state will benefit, as we would dictate terms to the Centre and get our share of funds,” he claimed.

Speaking at a roadshow in Narsampet and a public meeting in Mulugu to campaign for TRS’ Mahabubabad LS nominee Maloth Kavita, Rama Rao claimed it would be futile to vote for the Congress or BJP, as leaders of those parties, with just two or three MPs, would not be able to do much as their leaders in Delhi ignore them. 

“My humble request is to vote for TRS, as we would be able to exert pressure on the Central government to sanction maximum funds to state,” he said.The leader added that if the TRS got 16 MPs, it would get national status for the Kaleshwaram project, set up a Bayyaram steel plant, and get large funds for irrigation projects, among other things. “This time, neither the BJP nor the Congress will get a majority, and hence, regional parties like the TRS will play a crucial role in forming the government at the centre. If we get 16 MPs, we can decide the future of the country.”

The country needs leaders like TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who can give new direction to the country, Rama Rao asserted. “Modi and Rahul are not the only ones who can lead the country. We have people like KCR, who can change the face of the nation. People should think about this before voting,” he said.

Modi stalled Bayyaram steel plant works: KTR

Coming down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the TRS working president alleged Modi stopped funds from coming to State, and stalled the setting up of Bayyaram steel plant.

“When Niti Aayog recommended that the government sanction Rs 26,000 crore for Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya, the Prime Minister rejected it. If you vote for the BJP or Congress, the State would have to depend on their Central leadership for everything. The TRS, however, will wholeheartedly work for the welfare of the State,” he pointed out.

In Mulugu, Rama Rao recalled that though TRS candidate and former minister Azmeera Chandulal lost the elections, the Chief Minister kept his promise and made Mulugu a district. He also said his government would take steps to revive the BILT unit.

New post after polls?

During a roadshow in Tandur Saturday, Rama Rao said TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, might get a new post. “KCR is not aspiring for any post. But, he could get a new post after the elections,” Rama Rao said at a roadshow in Tandur.Rama Rao said that if 16 TRS MPs were elected in the elections, the party would join hands with like-minded forces like YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Mamata Banerjee. 

‘PM gave no assurance’

Lashing at prime minister Narendra Modi’s critical remarks against KCR on Friday, KTR said: “When Modi addressed a public meeting in Mahbubnagar, the people expected him to give an assurance of conferring ‘national project’ status on the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift-irrigation scheme. Instead, Modi made a political speech.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana congress TRS Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp