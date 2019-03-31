Elect us and we’ll dictate terms to Centre, says KTR

By Express News Service

NARSAMPET/MULUGU/TANDUR : The TRS winning all 16 Parliamentary seats in Telangana is the need of the hour, party working president KT Rama Rao declared on Saturday, adding that the state would benefit only when TRS Members of Parliament (MPs) represent the state in Parliament.

“If you vote for Congress, (party chief) Rahul Gandhi will benefit. And if you vote for BJP, (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi will benefit. But if you vote for KCR, the state will benefit, as we would dictate terms to the Centre and get our share of funds,” he claimed.

Speaking at a roadshow in Narsampet and a public meeting in Mulugu to campaign for TRS’ Mahabubabad LS nominee Maloth Kavita, Rama Rao claimed it would be futile to vote for the Congress or BJP, as leaders of those parties, with just two or three MPs, would not be able to do much as their leaders in Delhi ignore them.

“My humble request is to vote for TRS, as we would be able to exert pressure on the Central government to sanction maximum funds to state,” he said.The leader added that if the TRS got 16 MPs, it would get national status for the Kaleshwaram project, set up a Bayyaram steel plant, and get large funds for irrigation projects, among other things. “This time, neither the BJP nor the Congress will get a majority, and hence, regional parties like the TRS will play a crucial role in forming the government at the centre. If we get 16 MPs, we can decide the future of the country.”

The country needs leaders like TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who can give new direction to the country, Rama Rao asserted. “Modi and Rahul are not the only ones who can lead the country. We have people like KCR, who can change the face of the nation. People should think about this before voting,” he said.

Modi stalled Bayyaram steel plant works: KTR

Coming down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the TRS working president alleged Modi stopped funds from coming to State, and stalled the setting up of Bayyaram steel plant.

“When Niti Aayog recommended that the government sanction Rs 26,000 crore for Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya, the Prime Minister rejected it. If you vote for the BJP or Congress, the State would have to depend on their Central leadership for everything. The TRS, however, will wholeheartedly work for the welfare of the State,” he pointed out.

In Mulugu, Rama Rao recalled that though TRS candidate and former minister Azmeera Chandulal lost the elections, the Chief Minister kept his promise and made Mulugu a district. He also said his government would take steps to revive the BILT unit.

New post after polls?

During a roadshow in Tandur Saturday, Rama Rao said TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, might get a new post. “KCR is not aspiring for any post. But, he could get a new post after the elections,” Rama Rao said at a roadshow in Tandur.Rama Rao said that if 16 TRS MPs were elected in the elections, the party would join hands with like-minded forces like YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Mamata Banerjee.

‘PM gave no assurance’

Lashing at prime minister Narendra Modi’s critical remarks against KCR on Friday, KTR said: “When Modi addressed a public meeting in Mahbubnagar, the people expected him to give an assurance of conferring ‘national project’ status on the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift-irrigation scheme. Instead, Modi made a political speech.”