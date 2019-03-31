Home States Telangana

Registered, unrecognised party candidates make no mark?

At least 32 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties have fielded their candidates in select constituencies

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 443 candidates from the State are in the fray for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Not surprisingly, many of them are Registered Unrecognised Political Party candidates and  Independents. Interestingly, a majority of these parties did not even exist during the 2014 Parliamentary polls.

At least 32 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties have fielded their candidates in select constituencies. Names of these political parties include, Nava Praja Rajyam Party, Anti-corruption Dynamic Party, India Praja Bandhu Party, Aihra National Party, among others.

A close look at the 2014 report on the performance of these parties throws ample light on their relevance in the State. Take, for instance, the Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency. In 2014, there were at least seven Registered Unrecognised Political Parties in the fray. Ones like BC Bharata Desam Party and Telangana Loksatta Party received 596 and 802 votes, respectively.

The combined voting percentage was not even 0.8 per cent. Both parties are not contesting this election. The trend was the same in Hyderabad constituency where one of such political party, Nava Bharat National Party, received just 485 votes claiming 0.5 per cent of the total vote share. 

The situation prevailed in all the 17 constituencies wherein the unrecognised political parties garnered very little votes and accounted for a very small portion of the voting percentage. The picture remains the same when it comes to those parties that contested in the previous Parliamentary elections. The Labour Party of India is fielding Ranulu Muthyala from Bhongir. Meanwhile, in 2014 the party had secured just 1,993 votes.

