Youth leaders of TRS party play street drama to take a dig at Congress

HYDERABAD: Street drama is not a forgotten art in the gullies under Secunderabad Cantonment Board. The youth leaders of the TRS party are using the same to take a dig at Congress’ Malkajgiri contestant A Revanth Reddy. Raking up the alleged ‘cash for vote’ scam that Revanth was involved in, TRS leader Manne Krishank scripted a play to ‘expose the dubious past’ of the candidate.

On Saturday, a street play was conducted at Anna Nagar in SCB highlighting Revanth’s ‘poor stint as a politician’. The sarcastic play saw Revanth Reddy christened as ‘Suitcase Reddy’ — raking up the allegation that he had carried Rs 50 lakh in a suitcase to offer MLA Elvis Stephenson as per the direction of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

“As per the conversation he had with Revanth Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu is called ‘brother’,” said Manne Krishank. “We want to expose and establish the true colours of Revanth Reddy who tries to buy MLAs in the State. Earlier, there were videos of him showing off his gun as well. People should get to know about these aspects of a contestant,” added Krishank.