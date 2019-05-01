Government looks towards Uppal to decongest Hitec City cluster

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to decongest the Hitec city area, the State government is now looking to develop Uppal area. It is planning to form IT clusters in the area and connect them to the Metro line and Outer Ring Road for better connectivity for the people.

Meanwhile, under its Look East Policy (LEAP), the State government is also looking towards decongesting the Madhapur area in Hitech city to help budding entrepreneurs or company owners, who are looking to make Hitec city as their base for their businesses. “So by developing Uppal, the State government is looking towards exploiting the ORR, which encircles the city, and metro which connects the West to the East,” said director (Digital Media) of Information Technology, Electronic and Communications Department Konatham Dileep.

He added that earlier if a person staying in Uppal had a job in Madhapur, he would have to shift his family or commute by taking multiple transport modes. However, with the introduction of the Metro, which would connect the two IT corridors, the problem of conveyance for professionals is set to get simplified in the days to come.

Officials said, three-four IT clusters are going to come up next to the ORR area. They added that some land has already been identified for the purpose, and the government has already sent its proposals for it. The new IT parks are set to come up at Gudwel, Kollur and Bahadurpally apart from Uppal area.