Government school teachers call on HRC

As many as 8,792 candidates were selected as teachers by the TSPSC about six months ago, but didn’t get appointment orders from the State government.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over not getting appointment letters through the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) selected them as government teachers, several candidates, along with their families, protested in front of the State Human Rights Commission (HRC) here on Tuesday. As many as 8,792 candidates were selected as teachers by the TSPSC about six months ago but didn’t get appointment orders from the State government.

A large number of these candidates, led by R Krishnaiah, president of BC Samkshema Sangham, approached the HRC office in Nampally, alleging that the file relating to their appointments was pending with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. However, since the chairman of the HRC was not available, they submitted a memorandum to the assistant secretary in the office.

The protesters were arrested by the police for staging a dharna in front of the HRC office. Krishnaiah alleged the State government was neglecting the education sector, shutting down government schools, and not appointing teachers. So far, around 4,600 government schools have been shut in the State, he alleged, adding that while there were vacancies for 50,000 teachers, the government only issued a notification to fill up 8,792 posts. 

The protesters said they would approach the National Human Rights Commission if the government did not issue appointment letters to them within eight days.

