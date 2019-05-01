Home States Telangana

Hazipur serial killer arrested, angry villagers damage house

As the villagers were livid, the police deployed additional forces in the village. Apprehending trouble, the family members of Srinivasa Reddy fled in the morning itself.

Published: 01st May 2019 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

M Srinivasa Reddy’s house, which was ransacked by a mob, in Hazipur on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an unexpected turn of events, irate villagers set fire to a thatched shelter in front of the house of one M Srinivasa Reddy on Tuesday, suspecting him to be responsible for the serial killings of three teenage girls — Kalpana, Maneesha and Shravani — from Hazipur before raping them in Bommlaramaram mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district.

The villagers, who were seething with rage over the heinous act of rape and murder, gathered around his house in the morning and set fire to the thatched front portion, while a few others ransacked articles inside the house, despite the presence of police personnel. They wanted the police to hand over immediate punishment to Srinivasa, who was arrested on Tuesday, and not delay the process by filing a case in court and waiting for a judgment, which could take long.

As the villagers were livid, the police deployed additional forces in the village. Apprehending trouble, the family members of Srinivasa Reddy fled in the morning itself.

The police retrieved two bodies from an abandoned 50-feet-deep agricultural well in the village and are now looking for vestiges of the first girl, Kalpana, who went missing four years ago, in the same well.  The second girl — Maneesha — was missing for the last two months, and the third girl - Shravani - was reported missing for the last few days. The police said Srinivasa had raped them before killing them.

Kalpana, who was from Mysireddypall in the same mandal, went missing while returning from a visit to her grandmother in Hazipur about four years ago. The police, after investigating the case for some time, lost interest as they could not get any clues about what happened to her.

The irate villagers also accused the police of negligence in investigating Kalpana disappearance.

Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagwat said they had evidence that Srinivasa had raped and murdered the three girls, apart from killing a sex worker in AP in 2016. After an argument with the woman in his penthouse, he and his friends, killed and threw her body into the overhead tank

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
M Srinivasa Reddy Hazipur sexual assault rape murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp