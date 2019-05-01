Home States Telangana

HC directs Y Sujana Chowdary to appear before CBI on May 27 and 28

The judge granted liberty to the petitioner to have his counsel during the said period of investigation and that the same should be permitted by the CBI.

Published: 01st May 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a setback to TDP MP and former Union minister Y Sujana Chowdary, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed him to appear before the CBI on May 27 and 28 in connection with the case relating to Best and Crompton engineering projects limited, Bengaluru. 

Besides, the Court directed the CBI not to arrest the petitioner or subject him to physical and mental torture under the guise of investigation under Section 160 CrPC and to complete the investigation on the said two days.

Justice T Amarnath Goud was passing this order in a petition filed by Sujana Chowdary challenging the notices issued to him by the CBI, B’luru, which has asked him to appear before it on May 4 in connection with the affairs of Best and Crompton company.

Senior counsel Vedula Venkataramana, appearing for the petitioner, argued that the CBI has no jurisdiction to issue notice to his client as per provision under Section 161 CrPC.

In fact, the petitioner has got nothing to do with the said company since he is neither a shareholder nor a director in that firm, he added.
On the other hand, CBI standing counsel K Surender while insisting for the appearance of the petitioner before the investigating agency, submitted that the petitioner cannot deny facing the investigation under Section 160 and 161 CrPC. In fact, the petitioner was not made an accused in the case, he noted.

When the Court decided to direct the petitioner to appear before the CBI on May 4, the petitioner’s counsel urged for change of the dates to appear in view of ongoing LS polls.

Considering the plea, Justice Amarnath Goud directed the petitioner to appear before the CBI on May 27 and 28 between 10 am and 5 pm and should cooperate with the investigation. 

The judge granted liberty to the petitioner to have his counsel during the said period of investigation and that the same should be permitted by the CBI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP Y Sujana Chowdary Telangana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp