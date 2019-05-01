How the serial killer trapped, raped and buried the girls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The number of victims who were allegedly sexually assaulted, murdered and buried in the abandoned agricultural well near Bhongir district’s Hajipur village is increasing, by the day. The suspect, who had admitted to burying P Sravani (14) and Maneesha (17) in the well, also admitted of sexually assaulting, killing and burying Kalpana (12), who was reported missing four years ago, from the village. The skeletal remains of Kalpana, who was buried around six feet deep in another well were recovered late on Tuesday night.

According to police, the accused Marri Srinivasa Reddy (28) took advantage of students seeking lift from bikers in absence of proper bus connectivity to the Hajipur village. Reddy often offered lift to bystanders and eventually, started trapping the girls, one after the other.

Rachakonda commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat on Tuesday said that Srinivasa’s role has been established in the rape and murder of the three minors. Srinivasa was also accused in the murder of a sex worker two years ago in Kurnool, the details of which helped the police zero-in on him, said the commissioner. “The cases will be put on fast track courts and charge sheet will be filed soon,’’ he said. Meanwhile, the district collector has assured of a regular RTC service for the village.

Explaining the modus operandi, the commissioner explained Srinivasa’s house is located at the entrance of the village. Though he worked as a lift mechanic, he was jobless most of the time and used to keep an eye on the movement of girls.

Last Thursday, Sravani, along with her two friends was returning home after attending a special class at her school in Keesara. They took an auto-rickshaw home and Sravani alighted at Bommalaramaram-Hajipur crossroads to take a lift and reach her home.

Recognising the opportunity, Srinivasa offered her a lift and she agreed. About halfway, he stopped the bike and reportedly proposed her to marry him while forcing himself on her. When she tried to escape, he throttled her, which left her unconscious. He then threw her into the abandoned well. Later, he went down into the well and sexually assaulted her. When he was done, he smothered her to death and buried her in the same well.

After a missing case was lodged, police along with her parents and villagers searched and found Sravani’s school bag near the well. Later a dog squad traced the body to the well. On further inquiries, police found that the well was owned by Srinivasa himself. On the night her body was exhumed, he fled the village and was nabbed at in Raviryala. On inquiry, he admitted to killing and burying Maneesha as well.

Maneesha who left her home on March 9, was trapped on her way to college and taken by the accused to his field, raped, killed and buried in the same well. Meanwhile, villagers sensed Kalpana’s case also had something related. Kalpana had come to Hajipur to meet her relatives when she was sexually assaulted, killed, packed in a gunny bag and dumped in another well, located around 30 metres from the first well. Reddy was also accused of harassing a woman from the village.

On inquiry, police also found that in 2017, when he along with three others were working in Kurnool, AP, they called a sex worker to their room. But following a dispute over payment, they killed and dumped her body in the overhead water tank, and fled.