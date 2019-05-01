Home States Telangana

How the serial killer trapped, raped and buried the girls

3 minor girls have been unearthed from abandoned wells in fields owned by accused rapist and murderer, who lured them on pretext of giving a lift to the village 

Published: 01st May 2019 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Rachakonda police search for the dead body under floodlights at the old agriculture dry well near Hajipur village in Bommalaramaram mandal on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The number of victims who were allegedly sexually assaulted, murdered and buried in the abandoned agricultural well near Bhongir district’s  Hajipur village is increasing, by the day. The suspect, who had admitted to burying P Sravani  (14) and Maneesha (17) in the well, also admitted of sexually assaulting, killing and burying Kalpana (12), who was reported missing four years ago, from the village.  The skeletal remains of Kalpana, who was buried around six feet deep in another well were recovered late on Tuesday night.  

According to police, the accused Marri Srinivasa Reddy (28) took advantage of students seeking lift from bikers in absence of proper bus connectivity to the Hajipur village. Reddy often offered lift to bystanders and eventually, started trapping the girls, one after the other. 

Rachakonda commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat on Tuesday said that Srinivasa’s role has been established in the rape and murder of the three minors. Srinivasa was also accused in the murder of a sex worker two years ago in Kurnool, the details of which helped the police zero-in on him, said the commissioner. “The cases will be put on fast track courts and charge sheet will be filed soon,’’ he said. Meanwhile, the district collector has assured of a regular RTC service for the village.

Explaining the modus operandi, the commissioner explained Srinivasa’s house is located at the entrance of the village. Though he worked as a lift mechanic, he was jobless most of the time and used to keep an eye on the movement of girls.  

Last Thursday, Sravani, along with her two friends was returning home after attending a special class at her school in Keesara. They took an auto-rickshaw home and Sravani alighted at Bommalaramaram-Hajipur crossroads to take a lift and reach her home.  

Recognising the opportunity, Srinivasa offered her a lift and she agreed. About halfway, he stopped the bike and reportedly proposed her to marry him while forcing himself on her.  When she tried to escape, he throttled her, which left her unconscious. He then threw her into the abandoned well. Later, he went down into the well and sexually assaulted her. When he was done, he smothered her to death and buried her in the same well. 

After a missing case was lodged, police along with her parents and villagers searched and found Sravani’s school bag near the well. Later a dog squad traced the body to the well. On further inquiries, police found that the well was owned by Srinivasa himself. On the night her body was exhumed, he fled the village and was nabbed at in Raviryala.  On inquiry, he admitted to killing and burying Maneesha as well. 

Maneesha who left her home on March 9, was trapped on her way to college and taken by the accused to his field, raped, killed and buried in the same well. Meanwhile, villagers sensed Kalpana’s case also had something related.  Kalpana had come to Hajipur to meet her relatives when she was sexually assaulted, killed, packed in a gunny bag and dumped in another well, located around 30 metres from the first well. Reddy was also accused of harassing a woman from the village. 

On inquiry, police also found that in 2017, when he along with three others were working in Kurnool, AP, they called a sex worker to their room. But following a dispute over payment, they killed and dumped her body in the overhead water tank, and fled. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sexual assault Village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp