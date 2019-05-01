Inter fiasco: Congress wants Jagadish Reddy fired

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress party leaders continued their onslaught against the State government, Board of Intermediate (BIE) and Globarena Technologies in relation to the Intermediate results goof-up. The Congress has centred its political attacks around the government’s alleged failure in taking action against the alleged culprits.

Congress MP from Chevella, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, and senior leaders Ponnam Prabhakar and Dasoju Sravan spoke from Delhi, demanding a judicial review into the matter and that Education Minister Jagadish Reddy be sacked. Closer home, TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy spoke in Hyderabad, asking the guilty to be punished for their apparent crimes.

The leaders accused the State government of ‘going soft’ on Globarena Technologies. They claimed the firm, which was hired by the BIE for pre-result and post-result work, was responsible for ruining the lives of lakhs of students. In fact, it is reported that Globarena and BIE had not even signed a formal contract.

“How can there be no contract when there are crores of rupees involved, and lakhs of (students’) lives at stake? How would anyone be held responsible if something went wrong?” Sravan asked.

The leaders demanded that Globarena not be allowed work on the exams anymore and there be more clarity on the relation the company has with BIE. They added that Congress leaders would launch a 24-hour fast at Gandhi Bhavan on May 2, if there continues to be no clarity on the issue. Congress’ Telangana in-charge RC Khuntia too said the party wouldn’t rest before achieving justice for students.