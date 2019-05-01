Srinivasa Reddy nursed grudge against villagers: Police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Investigators are now trying to understand more about Srinivasa Reddy. Most of the 2,000 residents of his village, know very little about the school dropout-turned bike mechanic.

According to Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagavath, Srinivasa Reddy bore a grudge against the villagers for beating him up for eve-teasing in the past and had contemplated rape and murder of girls to get even with the villagers, “He acted like a psychopath and would be referred to psychiatrists.”

Marri Srinivasa Reddy

He was addicted to child pornography, which he regularly watched on his two mobile phones, the police said, while adding that when he was nabbed, he had both the phones with him, in switched off mode.

Srinivasa is the youngest of three siblings, and has a sister and a brother. None of his relatives have a history of criminal activities. His parents were clueless about his crimes.

After burying Shravani, his latest victim, Srinivasa played cricket with some boys, and the next day, Friday, he even attended a friend’s wedding. He appeared normal until Shravani’s body was exhumed from the well. His neighbours told the police that Srinivas didn’t mingle much with them, and always maintained a low profile. It was found that he was a stranger to his victims also, and lured them by offering to drop them on his bike.