Home States Telangana

Telangana cop kills female colleague over affair

The woman constable's father Sadanandam approached the police on Tuesday as she did not return home after duty.

Published: 01st May 2019 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Blood

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old police constable, Mandakini, who went missing under suspicious circumstances Monday, was found murdered with the charred remains at Konapur of Sadasivapet in Sangareddy. The suspect is also a constable Prakash working with Hatnoor police.

Following Mandakini’s calls to Prakash, investigators questioned him and confessed to have strangulated her and burnt her body near Konapur. Prakash was married and in an extra-marital affair with Mandakini who was pressuring him for marriage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Telangana crime Telangana cop affair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp