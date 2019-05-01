Telangana cop kills female colleague over affair

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old police constable, Mandakini, who went missing under suspicious circumstances Monday, was found murdered with the charred remains at Konapur of Sadasivapet in Sangareddy. The suspect is also a constable Prakash working with Hatnoor police.

Following Mandakini’s calls to Prakash, investigators questioned him and confessed to have strangulated her and burnt her body near Konapur. Prakash was married and in an extra-marital affair with Mandakini who was pressuring him for marriage.