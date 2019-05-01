Upset over IIT-JEE score, teen shoots self

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over not being able to qualify in the IIT JEE entrance exam, a teenager allegedly shot himself with his father’s licensed weapon at Neredmet on Tuesday. Sahil (19), took the extreme step in his house on Monday night, when his parents were asleep.

According to the police, Sahil was the youngest of three children to his parents, Meherdin, a retired army subedar working as a guard at a money-loading firm, and Sarojwala, a housewife. The police have registered a case of suspicious death.