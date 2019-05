By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police produced Marri Srinivasa Reddy, accused in the serial murders and sexual assaults, of teenager girls in Nalgonda’s Hazipur village, before the Bhongir court Wednesday, which remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody.He has been shifted to the Warangal central prison. As the crimes are of serious nature, Rachakonda police are planning to seek custody of Srinivasa Reddy for further investigation. He was arrested on Tuesday.