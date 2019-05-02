Accused may be detained under PD Act

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police are likely to issue an order detaining Rakesh Reddy, the key accused in businessman Jayaram Chigurupati’s murder case, under PD Act soon.

A comprehensive report in connection with Rakesh Reddy’s previous criminal past was prepared by the Jubilee Hills police and it would be referred to senior police officials for obtaining clearance under PD Act.

After Jayaram’s murder, Rakesh was arrested by the AP police as Jayaram’s body was found in an abandoned car on an NH in Krishna district. Later, the case was transferred to Hyderabad police as the murder took place in Jubilee Hills. Anticipating evdeince tampering or witness intimidation, investigators want him in custody for at least a year.