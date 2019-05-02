Home States Telangana

Congress raises questions over hike in poll figures

Meanwhile, AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan refuted allegations made by BJP leaders that Congress president Rahul Gandhi is a British citizen.

Published: 02nd May 2019 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Close to a month after the Lok Sabha elections were conducted in the State, senior Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy claimed that there were discrepancies in voter percentage figures in four parliamentary constituencies — Nizamabad, Khammam, Chevella and Secunderabad. He said there had been an abnormal spike in the voting percentage while alleging that the TRS had influenced voters to vote in the very last hours on polling day.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajat Kumar, Reddy said that there was a ‘significant difference’ of the voting percentage of what was announced on polling day and the day after. The number of votes cast between 5 pm and closing time was high, he said.“The percentage figures increased between 7.28 and 14.23 in the four segments,” he noted.

Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had, in the past, summoned the CEO in 2015 for the deletion of 15 lakh voters and coerced election officials into doing things that would benefit the ruling party. “Voters were bribed `2,000 per vote at the last minute,” he said, and demanded the CEO to provide copies of video footage, additional reports and record of votes polled at the station to analyse and compare for possible discrepancies.

‘Rahul from a family of martyrs’

Meanwhile, AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan refuted allegations made by BJP leaders that Congress president Rahul Gandhi is a British citizen. Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, he said, “It is regrettable that BJP is trying to manufacture controversies based on baseless lies. It is shameful how the party is defaming a person  (Gandhi) that belongs to a family of martyrs.”He wondered why the issue was being talked about now, when such a claim had been dismissed by the Supreme Court back in 2015.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp