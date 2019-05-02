Congress raises questions over hike in poll figures

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Close to a month after the Lok Sabha elections were conducted in the State, senior Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy claimed that there were discrepancies in voter percentage figures in four parliamentary constituencies — Nizamabad, Khammam, Chevella and Secunderabad. He said there had been an abnormal spike in the voting percentage while alleging that the TRS had influenced voters to vote in the very last hours on polling day.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajat Kumar, Reddy said that there was a ‘significant difference’ of the voting percentage of what was announced on polling day and the day after. The number of votes cast between 5 pm and closing time was high, he said.“The percentage figures increased between 7.28 and 14.23 in the four segments,” he noted.

Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had, in the past, summoned the CEO in 2015 for the deletion of 15 lakh voters and coerced election officials into doing things that would benefit the ruling party. “Voters were bribed `2,000 per vote at the last minute,” he said, and demanded the CEO to provide copies of video footage, additional reports and record of votes polled at the station to analyse and compare for possible discrepancies.

‘Rahul from a family of martyrs’

Meanwhile, AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan refuted allegations made by BJP leaders that Congress president Rahul Gandhi is a British citizen. Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, he said, “It is regrettable that BJP is trying to manufacture controversies based on baseless lies. It is shameful how the party is defaming a person (Gandhi) that belongs to a family of martyrs.”He wondered why the issue was being talked about now, when such a claim had been dismissed by the Supreme Court back in 2015.