Former Madras, Kerala HC Chief Justice Subhashan Reddy passes away

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visited Justice Reddy’s house and placed a wreath and conveyed his deep condolences to his family.

Published: 02nd May 2019

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and senior TRS leaders pay tribute to Subhashan Reddy in Hyderabad on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former chief justice of the Kerala and Madras High Courts B Subhashan Reddy (76) passed away here on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at AIG hospital.  He has been ailing for the last one month and breathed his last on Wednesday morning.   His funeral was held at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills with State honours.

He is survived by his wife and three sons, two of whom are in legal profession. His brother-in-law Justice R Subhash Reddy is a Supreme Court judge.Justice Subhashan Reddy was born at Bagh Amberpet in Hyderabad on March 2, 1943 in a family of landlords. He studied at the New Science College and law in the Osmania University before taking up legal practice. He enrolled as an advocate in the erstwhile AP Bar Council in 1966 and practised in several branches of law, including Constitution, civil, criminal, revenue and taxation. He also practised in the Supreme Court. After serving as a senior lawyer, he was elevated as judge of the then Andhra Pradesh High Court on Nov 25, 1991. In Sept 2001, he was elevated as Chief Justice of Madras High Court and thereafter transferred as CJ of Kerala High Court in Nov 2004.

After retirement in 2005, Justice Subhashan Reddy served as the first chairman of AP State Human Rights Commission and then took charge as Lok Ayukta of AP in Oct 2012.

AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Governor ESL Narasimhan, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, YSRCP president YS JAgan Mohan Reddy also condoled Reddy’s demise.

Illustrious career

